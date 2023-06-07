Sky Cams
UGA Marine Science Center event to celebrate World Oceans Day

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - World Oceans Day celebrates our connection to the water and raises awareness about what’s happening beneath the surface of the sea.

They’re always doing that at the UGA Marine Education Center and Aquarium and have a special event this weekend.

Austin Heil joined Morning Break from the aquarium, along with Casey Schachner - a professor at Georgia Southern, who is launching a special underwater art exhibit too!

