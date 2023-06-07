Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Union Mission holds 8th annual Raising Hope Fundraiser

Union Mission holds 8th annual Raising Hope Fundraiser
Union Mission holds 8th annual Raising Hope Fundraiser(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A gala took place Tuesday night to help give people experiencing homelessness a safe place to stay.

Tuesday night was the 8th annual Raising Hope Fundraiser.

It’s put on every year by Union Mission, an emergency housing program for people who need a place to sleep and take care of themselves.

The event featured a cocktail party with live music, a silent auction, and a keynote speech by David Ambroz, who wrote the book “A Place Called Home.”

Union Mission’s president and CEO says it’s events like this one that make it possible to help so many people.

“Tonight is about raising hope. It’s about helping those in our communities that really need the assistance, that don’t have a place to go on a nightly basis and tonight’s program we support our emergency housing programs. Right now we have 124 beds for people we are serving on a nightly basis and so this is very important to us because we don’t get a lot of funding for emergency housing programs outside of private donations and so the assistance we get from the public, and from companies and individuals really makes a huge difference,” said Michael Traynor, the president and CEO of Union Mission.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WTOC
Traffic on I-16 westbound redirected to Hwy 280 due to motorcycle death
Comedian Matt Rife performing in Savannah
A fire destroyed a home on Rustic Lane.
Body found in home after fire on Rustic Lane in Chatham Co.
(File) Georgia State Patrol vehicle
Driver arrested after GSP pursuit ends with PIT maneuver
Resolution added to Tybee council agenda about unpermitted event planned for July 4 weekend

Latest News

Vincent Faison Senior Park
Vincent Faison Senior Park receives $2.2 million in grant funds
Savannah Tech
Skilled to Work: Savannah Tech launching new Electric Vehicle program
Traveling Harriet Tubman sculpture makes stop in the Lowcountry
*
Books start getting distributed to kids after WTOC’s Books to Kids Drive