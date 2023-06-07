Union Mission holds 8th annual Raising Hope Fundraiser

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A gala took place Tuesday night to help give people experiencing homelessness a safe place to stay.

Tuesday night was the 8th annual Raising Hope Fundraiser.

It’s put on every year by Union Mission, an emergency housing program for people who need a place to sleep and take care of themselves.

The event featured a cocktail party with live music, a silent auction, and a keynote speech by David Ambroz, who wrote the book “A Place Called Home.”

Union Mission’s president and CEO says it’s events like this one that make it possible to help so many people.

“Tonight is about raising hope. It’s about helping those in our communities that really need the assistance, that don’t have a place to go on a nightly basis and tonight’s program we support our emergency housing programs. Right now we have 124 beds for people we are serving on a nightly basis and so this is very important to us because we don’t get a lot of funding for emergency housing programs outside of private donations and so the assistance we get from the public, and from companies and individuals really makes a huge difference,” said Michael Traynor, the president and CEO of Union Mission.

