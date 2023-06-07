Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Vincent Faison Senior Park receives $2.2 million in grant funds

Vincent Faison Senior Park
Vincent Faison Senior Park(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Toombs County park getting millions of dollars of funding!

The people of Lyons gathered Tuesday to celebrate the funding for Vincent Faison Senior Park.

In total, that park was awarded $2.2 million from a state grant.

Mayor Willis NeSmith says the makeover will include at least one new basketball court, pickleball courts, a new community center, public restrooms, and more.

WTOC caught up with the mayor at the ceremony to ask which feature he is most excited to see.

“I’d say the pickleball courts. We’ve had a lot of people asking about pickleball, that’s getting to be real popular. That, and a new community center out here on this side of town, we think will be great.”

There’s no set date for construction to begin yet.

Mayor NeSmith says the engineer for the project is still “tweaking” some plans before they break ground.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WTOC
Traffic on I-16 westbound redirected to Hwy 280 due to motorcycle death
Comedian Matt Rife performing in Savannah
A fire destroyed a home on Rustic Lane.
Body found in home after fire on Rustic Lane in Chatham Co.
(File) Georgia State Patrol vehicle
Driver arrested after GSP pursuit ends with PIT maneuver
Resolution added to Tybee council agenda about unpermitted event planned for July 4 weekend

Latest News

Union Mission holds 8th annual Raising Hope Fundraiser
Union Mission holds 8th annual Raising Hope Fundraiser
Savannah Tech
Skilled to Work: Savannah Tech launching new Electric Vehicle program
Traveling Harriet Tubman sculpture makes stop in the Lowcountry
*
Books start getting distributed to kids after WTOC’s Books to Kids Drive