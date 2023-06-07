Vincent Faison Senior Park receives $2.2 million in grant funds

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Toombs County park getting millions of dollars of funding!

The people of Lyons gathered Tuesday to celebrate the funding for Vincent Faison Senior Park.

In total, that park was awarded $2.2 million from a state grant.

Mayor Willis NeSmith says the makeover will include at least one new basketball court, pickleball courts, a new community center, public restrooms, and more.

WTOC caught up with the mayor at the ceremony to ask which feature he is most excited to see.

“I’d say the pickleball courts. We’ve had a lot of people asking about pickleball, that’s getting to be real popular. That, and a new community center out here on this side of town, we think will be great.”

There’s no set date for construction to begin yet.

Mayor NeSmith says the engineer for the project is still “tweaking” some plans before they break ground.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.