Family remembers Guyton man killed by driver charged with DUI

GUYTON, Ga. (WTOC) - The family of a man killed by a suspected drunk driver celebrated what would’ve been his 25th birthday on Wednesday.

Steven Fagan Sr. watches videos with his family of Steven Fagan Jr., rewinding fond memories he shared with his son.

“We’d dirt road ride a lot. We did that very often,” Fagan Sr. said. But fast forward to the present, he and his husband are now laying flowers at a vigil for Fagan Jr.

A Savannah Police accident report shows Fagan Jr. was driving straight on his motorcycle up President’s Street near Truman Parkway, on Thursday, when a driver failed to yield.

“The surgeon said there’s no easy way to say this and said Steven was gone,” stepfather Paul Nettles Fagan said.

43-year-old Colleen Mond was behind the wheel of the Subaru that hit Fagan. She is charged with DUI less safe and homicide by vehicle in the first degree.

They said they learned the driver police say caused the wreck was drunk, they answered the next day, and their emotional response was, “anger.”

“A huge whole, a huge whole from somebody that could’ve spent $8 and took an Uber.”

Fagan Jr. lived with his grandmother Caroline Fagan in Guyton. She and his brother Landon encourage people to never drink before getting the wheel, but also hold others accountable.

“If you’ve got your friends and their drinking, don’t be afraid you’re going to hurt their feelings. Speak up. Tell them you have no business drinking and driving,” Caroline Fagan said.

Because the effects are life changing and life threatening.

“It tore us apart it just broke my heart like you just cannot imagine and it will never go away.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.