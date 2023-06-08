Front moves in today, afternoon rain chance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The cold front we have been talking about this week will finally move overhead today.

Even so, we will still start out near 70 degrees with highs near 90 degrees. As the front moves south through the afternoon, we will see an increase in coverage of showers and storms. This will last into the evening.

An isolated stronger storm or two will be possible during this time with gusty wind and small hail being the main threats.

We’ll still see partly cloudy skies around on Friday as the front lingers over our southern communities. Rain chances remain limited to south of I-16 with highs in the mid 80s.

This weekend looks better for outdoor plans on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday presents a better chance of showers.

Wetter weather is possible on Monday with highs near 90 degrees, ahead of a cold front that looks to increase rain chances during the afternoon and evening.

Tropical update:

We are not expecting any tropical development over the next week.

