Hilton Head Island town council approves land purchase for conservation

By Tyler Manion
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head council has approved the town’s multi-million dollar purchase of more land on the island.

You might know it as the site of the old Cracker Barrel in Shelter Cove or maybe just that empty plot of land across from the sheriff’s office in Hilton Head. No matter how you think of it or if you do, the town of Hilton Head is preparing to buy this 3 acre plot, for $3.9 million.

“It furthers town council’s goals in terms of protecting property from development, creating more open space, parks and recreation opportunities… and so we’re very excited about this acquisition,” Deputy Town Manager Josh Grover said.

He says this piece of the Shelter Cove area, overlooking the marsh, was targeted for a specific reason.

“We now own about 50 acres of waterfront property throughout that area and so this is kind of a missing link between a number of those parcels,” Grover said.

A potential use would be to connect a public trail that goes through those other parcels, but we know for certain the towns ownership will mean no developers can build here.

Gruber said all that’s left to be done now is finalize the details on some paperwork and he expects them to own this property in the next 45 to 60 days.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

