INTERVIEW: Savannah High School student selected for paid internship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Recently, Bank of America announced its 2023 Savannah Student Leaders offering paid summer internships.

As part of the program, the selected students will develop leadership and practical workforce skills while working with Goodwill Southeast Georgia.

Internship recipient, Tyron Ford-Everett and Savannah Bank of America Market Executive, Amy Repella, join Afternoon Break to discuss the local impact of the program.

