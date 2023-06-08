Sky Cams
Jamie’s Thursday WX Forecast 06-08-2023

By Jamie Ertle
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Our cold front is near! It looks like it’s draped in past I-20, near I-16 and will slowly continue to push south this evening and tomorrow morning, before stalling near I-10. Not as many 90s as Wednesday except for south of the Altamaha, but it feels like it for it some of us with slightly higher dewpoints today. Expect storms to organize near I-16 with some hail and strong to damaging winds possible through the evening commute. It could escalate to severe storms, that will begin to fire up in Beaufort to Sylvania to Statesboro.

Late evening and overnight: Showers and thunderstorms are expected to steadily weaken and push offshore.

Canadian wildfire smoke has reached our area but it’s pretty thinned out, and with storms shouldn’t be a concern.

Daybreak Friday partly cloudy 68°, afternoon showers and storms possible-30%, this time the focus being Savannah to the islands and south along I-95, high 88°.

High pressure builds in Saturday with slightly cooler wake up temps 63° inland and 68° at the coast, plenty of sunshine and highs near 89°. An isolated inland pop-up is possible.

Sunday starts dry yet muggy near 70° and a warm front (the stalled out front near Jacksonville) will lift north. Combined with the sea breeze, I’ve upped the rainstorm chances to 40% with highs near 90.

MARINE: .This afternoon...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, seas 2 to 3 ft, thunderstorms late. Tonight...SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight, seas 2 ft, showers and storms. Friday...NE winds 5 to 10 kt, seas 2 to 3 ft. Saturday...E winds 5 to 10 kt, seas 2 ft. Sunday...SE winds 10 kt, seas 2 to 3 ft, a chance of showers and tstms.

Stay Safe!

~JErtle

