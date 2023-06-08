Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Knot Lucky Fishing Lowcountry Boil Event

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One local nonprofit strives to heal and empower our veterans in the fight against PTSD through fishing and fellowship. This weekend they are inviting you to come out, support, and have a great time at their Lowcountry boil event.

Here to give you all the details is the man himself, Jimmy Armel who is the founder of Knot Lucky Fishing.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan County shooting connected to largest motorcycle gang indictment in state history, according to Ga. attorney general
Molly MacPherson’s closing in Pooler
Connor Mathis
Mother, father describe pain of losing teenage son found deceased on Jekyll Island
Aniyah Perry
Records detail abuse investigation years before Hinesville 6-year-old died
Cortez Douglas
Murder suspect arrested after police chase in Long County

Latest News

Food Safety Week
Food Safety Week
Knot Lucky Fishing Lowcountry Boil Event
Knot Lucky Fishing Lowcountry Boil Event
Food Safety Week
Food Safety Week
WTOC, Blood Connection holding drive on World Blood Donor Day