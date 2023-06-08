New app to help residents connect with Hinesville Police Department

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s a new app for your smartphone that will help connect you with the Hinesville Police Department.

Now, you can do most of what you’d normally come down to the department for with just a few clicks in the Hinesville Police Department App. You can pay for traffic citations and submit crime tips straight to the department through the app.

Chief Lloyd Slater says an important feature is push notifications. Now, the police department has the ability to automatically send information straight to your phone, like a missing person or a suspect they want the public to look out for.

You can even look up the local sex offender registry. Chief Slater says it helps expand the services offered by the department – without needing more officers.

“We would like to go ahead and have our citizens download our app so that they can be readily available to receive information as it comes out, as quickly as possible, so they can make the right decision at the right time. That’s what we’re overall working to make sure that happens,” Slater said.

The app was paid for with proceeds seized during drug arrests that have been turned over to the department by the courts – so it’s no cost to the local taxpayer.

Slater says the department is also looking for your feedback on it, which you can submit directly in the app.

To download the app, go to the App Store or Google Play, and search “Hinesville Police Department.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.