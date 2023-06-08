Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

New app to help residents connect with Hinesville Police Department

(WTOC)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s a new app for your smartphone that will help connect you with the Hinesville Police Department.

Now, you can do most of what you’d normally come down to the department for with just a few clicks in the Hinesville Police Department App. You can pay for traffic citations and submit crime tips straight to the department through the app.

Chief Lloyd Slater says an important feature is push notifications. Now, the police department has the ability to automatically send information straight to your phone, like a missing person or a suspect they want the public to look out for.

You can even look up the local sex offender registry. Chief Slater says it helps expand the services offered by the department – without needing more officers.

“We would like to go ahead and have our citizens download our app so that they can be readily available to receive information as it comes out, as quickly as possible, so they can make the right decision at the right time. That’s what we’re overall working to make sure that happens,” Slater said.

The app was paid for with proceeds seized during drug arrests that have been turned over to the department by the courts – so it’s no cost to the local taxpayer.

Slater says the department is also looking for your feedback on it, which you can submit directly in the app.

To download the app, go to the App Store or Google Play, and search “Hinesville Police Department.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan County shooting connected to largest motorcycle gang indictment in state history, according to Ga. attorney general
Molly MacPherson’s closing in Pooler
Aniyah Perry
Records detail abuse investigation years before Hinesville 6-year-old died
Connor Mathis
Mother, father describe pain of losing teenage son found deceased on Jekyll Island
Cortez Douglas
Murder suspect arrested after police chase in Long County

Latest News

WTOC, Blood Connection holding drive on World Blood Donor Day
Hunter Army Airfield holding JROTC Cadet Leadership camp
Hunter Army Airfield holding JROTC Cadet Leadership camp
THE News at 11
Vincent Faison Senior Park receives $2.2 million in grant funds