Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Tips on what to do if you are bitten by a snake

Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake (Crotalus adamanteus) at Louisville Zoo
Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake (Crotalus adamanteus) at Louisville Zoo
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Now that the weather is getting warmer, more people are spending time outside, meaning a greater chance of seeing a snake.

Dr. Maulik Patel, with Memorial Health, says that if you get bitten by a snake you should mark the sight of the bite and apply pressure or put a bandage on it.

Dr. Patel says you should also have a medical professional look at it.

“What we’re looking for is signs of venom more so than just what snake it is. You know is this pain progressing, does this look like a hemotoxin, is there neurotoxin involved. So, we’re looking for all those signs and symptoms, particularly is it progressing or not,” Dr. Patel said.

Dr. Patel says that if you do get bitten by a snake, get to a safe area and try to take a picture of the snake if you can.

He also says to avoid walking to avoid spreading venom.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan County shooting connected to largest motorcycle gang indictment in state history, according to Ga. attorney general
Molly MacPherson’s closing in Pooler
Aniyah Perry
Records detail abuse investigation years before Hinesville 6-year-old died
Connor Mathis
Mother, father describe pain of losing teenage son found deceased on Jekyll Island
Cortez Douglas
Murder suspect arrested after police chase in Long County

Latest News

Garden City Police hiring more officers, installing gun detection tech with federal funds
Garden City Police hiring more officers, installing gunshot detection tech with federal funds
Hilton Head Island town council approves land purchase for conservation
Hilton Head Island town council approves land purchase for conservation
Garden City Police hiring more officers, installing gun detection tech with federal funds
Garden City Police hiring more officers, installing gun detection tech with federal funds
Georgia Southern program moves to old East Georgia campus
Georgia Southern program moves to old East Georgia campus