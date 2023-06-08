Tips on what to do if you are bitten by a snake

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Now that the weather is getting warmer, more people are spending time outside, meaning a greater chance of seeing a snake.

Dr. Maulik Patel, with Memorial Health, says that if you get bitten by a snake you should mark the sight of the bite and apply pressure or put a bandage on it.

Dr. Patel says you should also have a medical professional look at it.

“What we’re looking for is signs of venom more so than just what snake it is. You know is this pain progressing, does this look like a hemotoxin, is there neurotoxin involved. So, we’re looking for all those signs and symptoms, particularly is it progressing or not,” Dr. Patel said.

Dr. Patel says that if you do get bitten by a snake, get to a safe area and try to take a picture of the snake if you can.

He also says to avoid walking to avoid spreading venom.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.