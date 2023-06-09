Sky Cams
1 person dies in crash on Hwy 80, road near Islands Expressway Bridge closed

Source: WTOC
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person has died in crash on Highway 80, according to the Chatham County Police Department.

Police say the road near the Islands Expressway Bridge is closed in both directions until Georgia State Patrol finishes their investigation and the scene is cleared.

There is no timeline for when the road will re-open. Please seek a different route.

