1 person dies in crash on Hwy. 80

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a crash Thursday night on Highway 80 near the Islands Expressway Bridge.

According to Georgia State Patrol, a Honda Ridgeline was driving east on Islands Expressway, and for an unknown reason, failed to maintain his lane and traveled onto the south shoulder.

The Honda hit multiple construction barrels and barriers, before overturning and coming to a final rest on its roof.

Traffic was shut down in both directions until around 1 a.m. Friday.

