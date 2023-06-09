Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

1 person in hospital after incident in Mulberry Ct. in Statesboro

Source: WTOC
Source: WTOC
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - One person has been hospitalized after being cut Thursday night in Statesboro.

Statesboro Police say the incident happened at an apartment building on Mullbery Ct. near Olliff St. at about 7:30 p.m.

The person that was cut was alert and conscious when they were taken to the hospital.

Statesboro Police says the two people involved know each other.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan County shooting connected to largest motorcycle gang indictment in state history, according to Ga. attorney general
Molly MacPherson’s closing in Pooler
Aniyah Perry
Records detail abuse investigation years before Hinesville 6-year-old died
Connor Mathis
Mother, father describe pain of losing teenage son found deceased on Jekyll Island
Cortez Douglas
Murder suspect arrested after police chase in Long County

Latest News

THE News at 7
Family remembers Guyton man killed by driver charged with DUI
Family mourns loss of woman killed in murder-suicide at Long Co. gas station
Family mourns loss of woman killed in murder-suicide at Long Co. gas station
Family remembers Guyton man killed by driver charged with DUI
Family mourns loss of woman killed in murder-suicide at Long Co. gas station
Family mourns loss of woman killed in murder-suicide at Long Co. gas station