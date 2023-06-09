1 person in hospital after incident in Mulberry Ct. in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - One person has been hospitalized after being cut Thursday night in Statesboro.

Statesboro Police say the incident happened at an apartment building on Mullbery Ct. near Olliff St. at about 7:30 p.m.

The person that was cut was alert and conscious when they were taken to the hospital.

Statesboro Police says the two people involved know each other.

