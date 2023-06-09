Atlanta Falcons players visit Fort Stewart

FORT STEWART (WTOC) - Football season is just a few months away and on Friday, a group of players from the Atlanta Falcons spent their day outside of training and on a military installation.

The athletes visited with soldiers from Fort Stewart and hosted a meet-and-greet for military families.

Players with the Atlanta Falcons making a stop at Fort Stewart to visit with soldiers. Both groups shared their respective professions - everything from teamwork to leadership.

The day started with these athletes trading in their cleats and shoulder pads for tanks!

“It’s definitely tight in there… but it’s cool how everyone has a role and understands what they need to do, but it was definitely a confined space for sure,” Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom said.

While getting a chance to see some of the 3rd Infantry Division’s newest tanks and armored vehicle, the players and soldiers had a chance to talk about what it means to be a member of each of their teams.

“I’m getting a different perspective on how to lead my soldiers… and just be able to perform better,” 3rd ID Sgt. Johnathan Hernandez said.

The players getting some lessons from the battlefield they’ll take back to the football field Atlanta.

“Obviously the men and women of our armed forces are risking their lives, but you try to take and learn things from them, how they operate as a team, and translate that back to the football field.”

The Falcons even took part in two ceremonies on Friday. One soldier receiving a promotion and another, Staff Sgt. Rakeem Carter, re-enlisting indefinitely. The Falcons presenting Carter with a custom jersey.

The team wrapped up their day with a pep rally and signing autographs for a long line of fans.

Up next, some soldiers will be taking a deep-sea fishing trip with some of the Falcons on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.