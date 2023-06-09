City of Savannah helping some resident make changes to lower energy bills

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Just this week, the City of Savannah’s Office of Sustainability kicked off a series of community workshops showing qualified residents how to make some minor upgrades to help lower monthly energy bills.

Forest City Library

  • Monday, June 5
  • 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.
  • 1501 Stiles Ave, Savannah, GA 31415

Greater Friendship Baptist Church

  • Thursday, June 8
  • 6 – 7 p.m.
  • 328 Tibet Ave, Savannah, GA 31406

City of Savannah Entrepreneurial Center

  • Tuesday, June 13
  • 12 –1 p.m.
  • 801 E. Gwinnett Street, Savannah, GA 31401

City of Savannah Entrepreneurial Center

  • Thursday, June 15
  • 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.
  • 801 E. Gwinnett Street, Savannah, GA 31401

Goodwill Opportunity Center

  • Wednesday, June 21
  • 6 - 7 p.m.
  • 7220 Sallie Mood Dr, Savannah, GA 31406

Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship

  • Monday, June 26
  • 6 – 7 p.m.
  • 425 W Montgomery Cross Rd, Savannah, GA 31406

Mosaic Church

  • Tuesday, June 27
  • 6 - 7 p.m.
  • 7 Canebrake Rd, Savannah, GA 31419

Crusader Center

  • Wednesday, July 5
  • 6 - 7 p.m.
  • 81 Coffee Bluff Villa Rd, Savannah, GA 31419

