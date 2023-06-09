City of Savannah helping some resident make changes to lower energy bills
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Just this week, the City of Savannah’s Office of Sustainability kicked off a series of community workshops showing qualified residents how to make some minor upgrades to help lower monthly energy bills.
Forest City Library
- Monday, June 5
- 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.
- 1501 Stiles Ave, Savannah, GA 31415
Greater Friendship Baptist Church
- Thursday, June 8
- 6 – 7 p.m.
- 328 Tibet Ave, Savannah, GA 31406
City of Savannah Entrepreneurial Center
- Tuesday, June 13
- 12 –1 p.m.
- 801 E. Gwinnett Street, Savannah, GA 31401
City of Savannah Entrepreneurial Center
- Thursday, June 15
- 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.
- 801 E. Gwinnett Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Goodwill Opportunity Center
- Wednesday, June 21
- 6 - 7 p.m.
- 7220 Sallie Mood Dr, Savannah, GA 31406
Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship
- Monday, June 26
- 6 – 7 p.m.
- 425 W Montgomery Cross Rd, Savannah, GA 31406
Mosaic Church
- Tuesday, June 27
- 6 - 7 p.m.
- 7 Canebrake Rd, Savannah, GA 31419
Crusader Center
- Wednesday, July 5
- 6 - 7 p.m.
- 81 Coffee Bluff Villa Rd, Savannah, GA 31419
