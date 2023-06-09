City of Savannah helping some resident make changes to lower energy bills

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Just this week, the City of Savannah’s Office of Sustainability kicked off a series of community workshops showing qualified residents how to make some minor upgrades to help lower monthly energy bills.

Forest City Library

Monday, June 5

5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

1501 Stiles Ave, Savannah, GA 31415

Greater Friendship Baptist Church

Thursday, June 8

6 – 7 p.m.

328 Tibet Ave, Savannah, GA 31406

City of Savannah Entrepreneurial Center

Tuesday, June 13

12 –1 p.m.

801 E. Gwinnett Street, Savannah, GA 31401

City of Savannah Entrepreneurial Center

Thursday, June 15

5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

801 E. Gwinnett Street, Savannah, GA 31401

Goodwill Opportunity Center

Wednesday, June 21

6 - 7 p.m.

7220 Sallie Mood Dr, Savannah, GA 31406

Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship

Monday, June 26

6 – 7 p.m.

425 W Montgomery Cross Rd, Savannah, GA 31406

Mosaic Church

Tuesday, June 27

6 - 7 p.m.

7 Canebrake Rd, Savannah, GA 31419

Crusader Center

Wednesday, July 5

6 - 7 p.m.

81 Coffee Bluff Villa Rd, Savannah, GA 31419

