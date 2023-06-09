Sky Cams
Drier, slightly cooler today!

First Alert Weather
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The cold front has finally passed to our south, allowing a light northerly breeze to hang out in the morning.

Temperatures start out near 70 under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures warm to the lower 80s by lunchtime with a northerly breeze around 5 miles per hour.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with an onshore breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour in the afternoon. There is a slight chance for an afternoon shower or two along the sea breeze, mainly south of I-16. Most of our evening plans will be unimpacted by the weather.

This weekend looks better for outdoor plans on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Saturday should be rain-free as well with a nice breeze!  Sunday will also be in the mid to upper 80s with a better chance for showers and storms during the afternoon and evening.

Wetter weather is possible on Monday with highs near 90 degrees, ahead of a cold front that looks to increase rain chances during the afternoon and evening.  Highs look to remain near 90 during the middle of the week.

Tropical update:

We are not expecting any tropical development over the next week.

Family mourns loss of woman killed in murder-suicide at Long Co. gas station
