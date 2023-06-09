Federal funds going toward radios, cameras for Liberty Co. Sheriff’s Office vehicles

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Several agencies in the Coastal Empire are getting money from the federal government to beef up public safety.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced $83.5 million in community public safety grants this week. It’s made possible through American Rescue Plan Act funding.

Nearly half a million dollars of it will be going to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Al Hagan says the funding will go toward things the department has needed for quite some time, like communication radios in their patrol cars.

HE said it’ll be used to purchase 72 radios for patrol vehicles, as well as six flock cameras throughout the county – these help spot license plates on suspect cars or missing persons.

Deputies have previously relied on hand-held radios and their cellphones as a backup to communicate with each other. Now, the new car radios will expand their ability to reach a fellow deputy while on the job.

“We want to see our officers go home to their families safely. Not having that could be the difference. So, we fight every day to make sure that we get their needs taken care of, and the wants, we’ll work for that at some point. This is a true need and we’re elated about it,” Chief Deputy Hagan said.

He said once they officially receive the funding, they’ll begin the ordering process for the equipment that they need.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.