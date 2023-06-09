Harrison Scott Key’s new book

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A family crisis has become a new career path - and more importantly, a new start at home - for local author Harrison Scott Key.

The Savannah College of Art & Design English professor’s third book comes out next week. And “How to Stay Married: The Most Insane Love Story Ever Told’' -- blends heartache, self-examination and forgiveness in a deeply personal memoir.

