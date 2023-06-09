Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Harrison Scott Key’s new book

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A family crisis has become a new career path - and more importantly, a new start at home - for local author Harrison Scott Key.

The Savannah College of Art & Design English professor’s third book comes out next week. And “How to Stay Married: The Most Insane Love Story Ever Told’' -- blends heartache, self-examination and forgiveness in a deeply personal memoir.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person dies in crash on Hwy. 80
Family mourns loss of woman killed in murder-suicide at Long Co. gas station
Family mourns loss of woman killed in murder-suicide at Long Co. gas station
Bryan County shooting connected to largest motorcycle gang indictment in state history, according to Ga. attorney general
Molly MacPherson’s closing in Pooler
Aniyah Perry
Records detail abuse investigation years before Hinesville 6-year-old died

Latest News

Rescue Me Friday: Princess
Rescue Me Friday: Princess
Rescue Me Friday: Princess
Rescue Me Friday: Princess
The story behind the Paul Anderson Youth Home
The story behind the Paul Anderson Youth Home
Harrison Scott Key’s new book
Harrison Scott Key’s new book