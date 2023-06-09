Jamie’s Weekend WX Forecast 06-09-2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ve had a couple of downpours and storms early this afternoon associated with our stalled cold front that should start to move towards Florida tonight. I’m not anticipating a lot more activity, nothing severe for the rest of our Friday. Most of the rain/storms that would develop will be along I -95 corridor. I’m going to keep a 20% chance of precip in the forecast until 7pm. Temps will be near 79° at 8:30pm sunset with quiet and comfortable air settling in overnight.

Daybreak Saturday 64 with upper 50s north of I-16 and west of I-95 and mostly sunny skies throughout the day and a high of 89° with relatively low humidity = chef’s kiss! Low 80s for the beaches.

Sunday that same front that just moved into the Florida will move back north over us as a warm front. Scattered to potentially numerous showers and thunderstorms are possible with the front, especially along and west of the I-95 corridor. The morning starts dry for most of us but rain could be here for us along US Hwy 1. Daybreak temps will be in the upper 60s with partly sunny skies. Afternoon highs in be in the mid to upper 80s with a 40% chance of rainstorms.

Monday, a cold front will pass with a greater shower/thunderstorm coverage and our severe weather potential will be a little higher. I think many of us will reach 90° before that cold front makes it to us, 50% chance of precip.

The front may hang out a while through the work week, triggering afternoon showers and storms that’ll have locally heavy rainfall and be on the stronger side. We should reach 90° almost every day next week.

MARINE: Tonight...E winds 5 to 10 kt, diminishing to 5 kt late, seas 2 ft. Saturday...E winds 5 to 10 kt, seas 1 ft. Saturday Night...SE winds 5 to 10 kt, seas 2 to 3 ft. Sunday...SE winds 5 to 10 kt, seas 2 ft, a slight chance of showers/tstms in the afternoon. Sunday night...S winds 10 kt, seas 2 ft, a chance of showers/ tstms.

RIP CURRENTS: Low risk of rip currents Saturday.

Stay Safe!

~JErtle

