Local, state law enforcement begin multi-day traffic enforcement plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting Friday night, state and local law enforcement will set up sobriety check points on Savannah area roads.

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety said drivers in the Savannah/Chatham County area should expect to drive through a road check at some point this weekend. This is all part of a larger, multi-agency traffic enforcement plan.

The four-day “Thunder Task Force Operation” began on Wednesday involving members from the Office of Highway Safety, Georgia State Patrol and Savannah Police.

The first two days of the operation focused on seatbelt and distracted driving enforcement. During that initial period, highway safety officials say officers issued 395 citations.

As we begin the weekend, the operation will shift to DUI sobriety checkpoints.

The Office of Highway Safety is urging drivers to make sure they have their driver’s license and insurance info in case they pass through a road check.

Savannah Police say this operation is all about saving lives after federal crash data showed a 40 percent increase in Chatham County traffic deaths from 2017 to 2021.

As always, highway safety officials are reminding drivers not to drink and drive. They say any driver found to be over the legal limit will be taken to jail.

