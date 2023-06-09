Statesboro Police searching for man accused of cutting another man across the neck

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of cutting a man across the neck.

The police department said 63-year-old Wendell Johnson, of Statesboro, is wanted on an aggravated assault charge. Johnson is accused of cutting a 49-year-old man across the neck on Thursday night in the Mulberry Court Apartments complex.

The victim was taken to the hospital, has been treated and released.

Johnson is 6-foot tall and weighs 215 pounds. He is known to frequent the Groover Lane, Mulberry Street, and Packinghouse Road areas, according to police. Anyone with information on this case should contact Senior Detective Eric Short at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to www.tipsoft.com or by texting 274637 and entering “TIPSSPD” plus your message.

