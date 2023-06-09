Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Statesboro Police searching for man accused of cutting another man across the neck

Wendell Johnson
Wendell Johnson(Statesboro Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of cutting a man across the neck.

The police department said 63-year-old Wendell Johnson, of Statesboro, is wanted on an aggravated assault charge. Johnson is accused of cutting a 49-year-old man across the neck on Thursday night in the Mulberry Court Apartments complex.

The victim was taken to the hospital, has been treated and released.

Johnson is 6-foot tall and weighs 215 pounds. He is known to frequent the Groover Lane, Mulberry Street, and Packinghouse Road areas, according to police. Anyone with information on this case should contact Senior Detective Eric Short at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to www.tipsoft.com or by texting 274637 and entering “TIPSSPD” plus your message.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person dies in crash on Hwy. 80
Family mourns loss of woman killed in murder-suicide at Long Co. gas station
Family mourns loss of woman killed in murder-suicide at Long Co. gas station
Bryan County shooting connected to largest motorcycle gang indictment in state history, according to Ga. attorney general
Molly MacPherson’s closing in Pooler
Aniyah Perry
Records detail abuse investigation years before Hinesville 6-year-old died

Latest News

1 person dies in crash on Hwy. 80
THE News at 11
Vote for expanded emergency powers delayed due to Tybee Island councilmember’s absence
Vote for expanded emergency powers delayed due to Tybee Island councilmember’s absence
THE News at 7
Family remembers Guyton man killed by driver charged with DUI