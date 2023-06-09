Ten junior golfers from the Savannah area qualify for the Georgia Junior Amateur Championship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah area will be well represented at the 2023 Georgia Junior Championship this year. Ten junior golfers have qualified after their performances at the qualifying event at the Savannah Golf Club

The tournament is being held June 19-21 at Green Island Country Club in Columbus, Georgia.

TOURNAMENT QUALIFIERS

Exempt:

Jacob Fripp (Rincon)

Hal “Bear” Dollander (Savannah)

Qualified on June 1 at the Savannah Golf Club:

Jack Weeks (Savannah)

Braylon Royal (Pooler)

William Whitfield (Savannah)

Hamp Threlkeld (Savannah)

Braden Schnaible (Savannah)

Charlie Miller (Savannah)

Elliot Oliver (Pooler)

Nicholas Scarano (Savannah)

