Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Ten junior golfers from the Savannah area qualify for the Georgia Junior Amateur Championship

By Chad Maxwell
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah area will be well represented at the 2023 Georgia Junior Championship this year. Ten junior golfers have qualified after their performances at the qualifying event at the Savannah Golf Club

The tournament is being held June 19-21 at Green Island Country Club in Columbus, Georgia.

TOURNAMENT QUALIFIERS

Exempt:

Jacob Fripp (Rincon)

Hal “Bear” Dollander (Savannah)

Qualified on June 1 at the Savannah Golf Club:

Jack Weeks (Savannah)

Braylon Royal (Pooler)

William Whitfield (Savannah)

Hamp Threlkeld (Savannah)

Braden Schnaible (Savannah)

Charlie Miller (Savannah)

Elliot Oliver (Pooler)

Nicholas Scarano (Savannah)

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person dies in crash on Hwy. 80
Family mourns loss of woman killed in murder-suicide at Long Co. gas station
Family mourns loss of woman killed in murder-suicide at Long Co. gas station
Bryan County shooting connected to largest motorcycle gang indictment in state history, according to Ga. attorney general
Molly MacPherson’s closing in Pooler
Aniyah Perry
Records detail abuse investigation years before Hinesville 6-year-old died

Latest News

FILE - Team champions David Puig, Sebastián Muñoz, Mito Pereira, Captain Joaquín Niemann of...
PGA Tour and European tour agree to merge with Saudis and end LIV Golf feud
FILE - Georgia Southern head coach Clay Helton enters the field with his team before an NCAA...
Georgia Southern adds Southern Cal to 2025 football schedule
Isaiah Saville
Ghost Pirates’ goalie added to active roster during Vegas’ Stanley Cup run
Ghost Pirates’ goalie added to active roster during Vegas’ Stanley Cup run