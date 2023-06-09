Vote for expanded emergency powers delayed due to Tybee Island councilmember’s absence

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A vote from Tybee’s city council on whether to ask state lawmakers for expanded emergency powers during unpermitted events has been delayed.

Tybee’s city council will have to wait until June 22nd to vote on an expanded emergency powers ask to state lawmakers.

The absence of councilmember Jay Burke forced the vote to be delayed after Mayor Shirley Sessions says state lawmakers would only sponsor a bill if Tybee’s city council gave unanimous approval.

“That was one of the conditions of them passing it and sponsoring it, that it had to be a unanimous vote,” said Mayor Sessions.

The proposed resolution comes after the unpermitted beach bash Orange Crush sent Tybee into gridlock in April.

Now, another pop-up party called “Turnt Island” is circulating on social media scheduled for Tybee the weekend before July 4th.

“We cannot allow a non-permitted, pop-up event promoter to think that they’re going to get away with bringing and literally taking Tybee hostage. That’s exactly what happened on Orange Crush,” said Mayor Sessions.

Even before the vote was delayed, councilmember Nancy DeVetter voiced hesitation.

“You’re talking about capacity. I think that’s the main issue. I don’t see how this law changes our capacity at all. What we’re planning already for July 4th seems to be what we should’ve done for the original Orange Crush weekend,” said DeVetter.

There was a mixed review from residents about the resolution...some saying they support it...while others say it goes too far.

Tybee’s city council is set to take up the measure again during its June 22nd meeting.

As for Turnt Island, the city says they’re aware of the event and are taking measures to reduce any potential public safety and health impacts.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.