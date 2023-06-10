Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Boston police officer shot during robbery; 2 other officers injured

A suspect has been arrested for allegedly shooting a Boston police officer multiple times. (WCVB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston police officer was shot multiple times when he responded to a robbery in Roxbury, officials said.

The officer was taken to the hospital Friday night with injuries that were not life-threatening, Police Commissioner Michael Cox said at a news conference. Two other officers also were injured, but not from gunfire, he said.

“The officer approached the suspect, who was armed with a firearm, and he was fired upon several times, being struck multiple times,” said Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox.

The suspect was arrested, he said.

“Thank goodness that officer who was struck multiple times is still with us,” Cox said. “This just goes to show the difficult work that officers deal with daily.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person dies in crash on Hwy. 80
Family mourns loss of woman killed in murder-suicide at Long Co. gas station
Family mourns loss of woman killed in murder-suicide at Long Co. gas station
Wendell Johnson
Statesboro Police searching for man accused of cutting another man across the neck
Vote for expanded emergency powers delayed due to Tybee Island councilmember’s absence
A person driving a car.
Local, state law enforcement continue multi-day traffic enforcement plan in Savannah

Latest News

A suspect has been arrested for allegedly shooting a Boston police officer multiple times. (WCVB)
Boston police officer shot during robbery
Savannah Police are investigating after a fatal early morning shooting Saturday.
Savannah Police investigating fatal early morning shooting
Roses lay at the playground after a knife attack Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Annecy, French Alps....
French stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder as injured toddlers remain hospitalized
Police shared the information during a news conference to release body camera video.
Black teen shot by officer during struggle was armed with pellet gun, not handgun, police say