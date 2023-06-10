Sky Cams
CCPD investigating homicide at Westlake Apartments

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police are investigating an early morning homicide.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a shots fired call at Westlake Apartments just after 6 a.m. Saturday.

When they arrived on scene, they found 25-year-old Jamie Bernard Burton, Jr. dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the breezeway of one of the buildings.

Police say they do not believe that the shooting was random.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chatham County Police Department at 912-651-4717.

