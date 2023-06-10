Sky Cams
Chatham Area Transit adds new electric paratransit vans

electric paratransit vans
electric paratransit vans(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is getting our first look at Chatham Area Transit’s new fleet of electric paratransit vans.

You’re going to see these new vans driving all around Chatham County.

They are used to get people who have mobility problems where they need to go, like doctor appointments....

And it’s a free service.

“It’s available because public transportation should be an asset that is available to everyone regardless of what your income level is or regardless of your zip code. Everyone should be able to get to where they need to go,” said Savannah Mayor Van Johnson.

To learn more about CAT’s paratransit services or to sign up, click here.

