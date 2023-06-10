Traffic flowing again on President Street after trolley overturned

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - President Street was closed Saturday morning due to an overturned trolley.

According to a post from Savannah Police, eastbound traffic on President Street between Truman Parkway and Goebel Avenue was closed.

Traffic Alert: President Street is closed to Eastbound traffic between the Truman Parkway and Goebel Avenue due to an overturned trolley. — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) June 10, 2023

A single lane has since been reopened.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.

