Traffic flowing again on President Street after trolley overturned
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - President Street was closed Saturday morning due to an overturned trolley.
According to a post from Savannah Police, eastbound traffic on President Street between Truman Parkway and Goebel Avenue was closed.
Traffic Alert: President Street is closed to Eastbound traffic between the Truman Parkway and Goebel Avenue due to an overturned trolley.— Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) June 10, 2023
A single lane has since been reopened.
No other information is available at this time.
This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.
