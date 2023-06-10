Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Traffic flowing again on President Street after trolley overturned

Traffic was stopped on President Street Saturday morning after a trolley overturned.
Traffic was stopped on President Street Saturday morning after a trolley overturned.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - President Street was closed Saturday morning due to an overturned trolley.

According to a post from Savannah Police, eastbound traffic on President Street between Truman Parkway and Goebel Avenue was closed.

A single lane has since been reopened.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person dies in crash on Hwy. 80
Family mourns loss of woman killed in murder-suicide at Long Co. gas station
Family mourns loss of woman killed in murder-suicide at Long Co. gas station
Wendell Johnson
Statesboro Police searching for man accused of cutting another man across the neck
Vote for expanded emergency powers delayed due to Tybee Island councilmember’s absence
A person driving a car.
Local, state law enforcement continue multi-day traffic enforcement plan in Savannah

Latest News

Savannah Police are investigating after a fatal early morning shooting Saturday.
Savannah Police investigating fatal early morning shooting
THE News at 11
Chatham Area Transit adds new electric paratransit vans
THE News at 11
Local, state law enforcement continue multi-day traffic enforcement plan in Savannah
electric paratransit vans
Chatham Area Transit adds new electric paratransit vans