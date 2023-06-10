Sky Cams
Savannah Police investigating fatal early morning shooting

Savannah Police are investigating after a fatal early morning shooting Saturday.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating after a fatal early morning shooting.

Officials say just after 4 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 0 block of Newell Street and found an adult male victim suffering from serious gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

Police say initial indication is that the shooting was an isolated incident and domestic in nature.

Officials say person of interest has been detained.

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.

