Woman discovers she won $1 million lottery prize thanks to checking her email

A woman in Kentucky won a $1 million lottery prize after her ticket matched five of the six...
A woman in Kentucky won a $1 million lottery prize after her ticket matched five of the six numbers drawn.(Deejpilot via Canva)
By Dustin Vogt and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A Kentucky woman is $1 million richer after a surprise lottery win to end the month of May.

WAVE reports the woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, hit the million-dollar jackpot while playing the Kentucky Lottery Powerball game on May 31.

Her ticket didn’t match the Powerball number, but it did match the other five numbers called for the $1 million prize.

“I’ve played for years,” she said, admitting to officials she won $200 two months ago and likes purchasing her tickets online.

The woman said she found out she had a winning ticket while looking through her emails and finding a notification from the Kentucky Lottery.

“I literally was like no way,” she said. “I am just floored.”

The woman informed her husband about the win and the two confirmed the prize with lottery officials.

After taxes, the lucky winner walked away with a $715,000 check, according to the Kentucky Lottery.

The couple said they plan on using the money to do some things around the house and travel.

