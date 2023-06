JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - One person is dead following a crash in Jasper County Saturday.

This happened on Alexander Road at Frontage Road around 9:30 a.m.

Police say the driver was traveling East on Alexander Road when they ran off the road and over turned.

