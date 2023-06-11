Sky Cams
Beaufort Police investigating fatal shooting at a party

Beaufort Police are investigating after a fatal shooting at a party Saturday night.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort Police are investigating after a shooting at a party turned deadly.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting incident on Boundary Street just 11 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived on scene, the found a 24-year-old male dead.

Officials say witnesses told them a party was being held at a nearby hotel when an argument started between two of the attendees. The suspect threatened to shoot the victim several times, hat’s when the victim got in his vehicle and left the hotel, striking a pedestrian.  The suspect started shooting at the victim’s car, with several rounds hitting the vehicle causing it to stop on top of a curb. As the victim got out of the vehicle and ran, the suspect followed the victim and continued shooting at him. 

The victim died from his injuries and the suspect fled on foot.

The pedestrian hit by the victim‘s vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Police say the victim and suspect knew each other and a person of interest has been identified as Justin Rakeem Parker of Port Royal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Beaufort Police at 843.322.7913.

