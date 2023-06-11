Bluffton hosts it’s first ever Community PRIDE 5k

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The low country showing that same appreciation for the LGBTQ plus community.

Bluffton held its first ever Community PRIDE 5k Saturday.

Over 200 Runners and walkers headed over to Martin Family Park.

They handed out different awards to the overall winners, top 3 in each age division they even handed out top dog awards.

They also had food trucks, bounce houses and more.

Montage Palmetto Bluff organized the event today and they say it was great to see the community out there.

“We at Montage Palmetto Bluff are in the hospitality business. And hospitality extends to everyone regardless of color, creed. We love humans and so we are so excited that the community is here and showing up that love and support for all humans,” Christine Wrobel said.

Organizers say they were able to raise over $3,000 Saturday.

