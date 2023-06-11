Dylan’s Saturday Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into tonight, I’ll look for partly clear skies as temperatures drop into the lower-70s. By tomorrow morning, I’ll look for most starting temps in the upper-60s to lower-70s.

We’ll start the day off with mostly sunny skies. If you have any outdoor plans, I’d recommend trying to get out there and do them as early as possible. I’ll look for coastal rain chances to begin as early as 1 to 3 PM. Meanwhile, I’ll also look for more scattered rain chances pushing into our north and western inland areas.

These should then build to the coast through the rest of the day. Then, we’ll continue tracking more rounds of these through midnight. During this time, we could see a few stronger storms but I’m not currently expecting anything severe.

Throughout the day rain chances will be higher for the northern half of our area. High temps will be dependent on these rain chances. Right now, I’m still expecting highs in the upper-80s to lower-90s for inland areas with cooler temps expected closer to the coast.

Throughout the rest of this week, highs should continue dancing in the upper-80s to lower-90s around the area. However, we’ll continue tracking more scattered storm chances each afternoon through next weekend.

That means we’ll also be looking for more severe weather chances for a few of these days. So, be sure to stay updated on the latest forecast each day.

