Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Throughout the rest of today and into this evening, I’ll continue tracking scattered pop-up storms around the area. If we see any more of these become severe, our primary threats will be heavy rainfall, damaging wind gusts, and hail.

Heading into tonight, I’ll look for a few overnight lingering rain chances as temperatures drop into the lower-70s. By tomorrow morning, I’ll look for most starting temps in the upper-60s to lower-70s. We’ll start the day off with partly sunny skies.

I’ll look for a few scattered storms pushing into our far northern & western inland areas around 8 AM. After those push through the coast around mid-day, We should see a null in hard rain chances a few hours into the afternoon.

By 5 PM, I’ll be looking for area-wide scattered pop-up storm chances through the later afternoon. Then, we could see one more wave of storms during the evening hours of tomorrow through midnight.

Throughout the day, any severe storms we see will have heavy rainfall, damaging winds, and hail as primary threats. High temps will be dependent on these rain chances. Right now, I’m still expecting highs in the upper-80s to lower-90s for inland areas with cooler temps expected closer to the coast.

Throughout the rest of this week, highs should continue dancing in the upper-80s to lower-90s around the area. However, we’ll continue tracking more scattered storm chances each afternoon through next weekend.

That means we’ll also be looking for more severe weather chances for a few of these days. So, be sure to stay updated on the latest forecast each day.

