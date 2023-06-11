Sky Cams
FCA holds 7th annual All-Star Baseball Classic

By Chad Maxwell
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some of the top high school baseball players from Chatham, Bryan and Effingham County competed in the FCA’s 7th Annual All-Star Baseball classic.

This year’s format featured a three-game showcase and players were drafted onto their respective Team Red and Team Green squads.

Game one was held at Effingham County High School on Friday night. Games two and three took place at Benedictine on Saturday.

