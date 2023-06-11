Glynn Co. Police searching for missing juvenile

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Glynn County Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile.

Police say 14year-old Linnea Miller was last seen at a home on Turkey Point in Brunswick Saturday night.

Officials say Linnea is known to have high functioning autism and it is unknown if she in the company of any other person.

Linnea is between 5′1 and 5′3 inches tall, weights between 100 and 120 pounds, has blue eyes and blond hair.

Police say Linnea is possibly endangered.

If you have any information on Linnea’s whereabouts, please contact the Glynn County Police Department.

