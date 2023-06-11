Sky Cams
Glynn Co. Police searching for missing juvenile

14-year-old Linnea Miller has been missing since Saturday night, according to Glynn County...
14-year-old Linnea Miller has been missing since Saturday night, according to Glynn County Police.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Glynn County Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile.

Police say 14year-old Linnea Miller was last seen at a home on Turkey Point in Brunswick Saturday night.

Officials say Linnea is known to have high functioning autism and it is unknown if she in the company of any other person.

Linnea is between 5′1 and 5′3 inches tall, weights between 100 and 120 pounds, has blue eyes and blond hair.

Police say Linnea is possibly endangered.

If you have any information on Linnea’s whereabouts, please contact the Glynn County Police Department.

CCPD investigating homicide at Westlake Apartments
CCPD investigating homicide at Westlake Apartments