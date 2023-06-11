‘It’s always been close to our heart in understanding:’ Jepson Center honors Juneteenth

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Juneteenth is a little over a week away and the Telfair Museum is commemorating the end to slavery and honoring African American History.

It was Family Free Day at the Jepson Center.

Locals had the chance to see art and special performances celebrating black history.

Organizers with the museum say this is their 17th year celebrating Juneteenth and it’s a tradition they’ll continue to honor for years to come.

“It’s always been close to our heart in understanding and explaining the histories of enslaved people and also their freedom in Savannah, Georgia. It’s not just for Juneteenth, consistently we’re working to express more and contribute more to the conversation around enslavement and understanding what we can do to be better humans in Savannah.”

The event starts a busy summer for Telfair Museums on July 8 and 9, they’ll host a grand opening for their children’s art museum.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.