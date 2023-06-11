Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

SCHP investigates fatal single-vehicle crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in the...
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in the Lowcountry early Sunday morning.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C (WTOC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in the Lowcountry.

According to officials, the crash happened just after 4 a.m. Sunday.

A vehicle was traveling east on May River Road at Buckwalter Parkway when it ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver and back seat passenger died on scene from their injures.

The front seat passenger was taken to a local hospital. Their injures are not known at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lashonda Williams
Savannah Police investigating fatal early morning shooting
CCPD investigating homicide at Westlake Apartments
CCPD investigating homicide at Westlake Apartments
Traffic was stopped on President Street Saturday morning after a trolley overturned.
Traffic flowing again on President Street after trolley overturned
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
A person driving a car.
Local, state law enforcement continue multi-day traffic enforcement plan in Savannah

Latest News

‘It’s always been close to our heart in understanding:’ Jepson Center honors Juneteenth
CCPD investigating homicide at Westlake Apartments
CCPD investigating homicide at Westlake Apartments
CCPD investigating homicide at Westlake Apartments
CCPD investigating homicide at Westlake Apartments
Traffic was stopped on President Street Saturday morning after a trolley overturned.
Traffic flowing again on President Street after trolley overturned