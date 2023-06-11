SCHP investigates fatal single-vehicle crash

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C (WTOC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in the Lowcountry.

According to officials, the crash happened just after 4 a.m. Sunday.

A vehicle was traveling east on May River Road at Buckwalter Parkway when it ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver and back seat passenger died on scene from their injures.

The front seat passenger was taken to a local hospital. Their injures are not known at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

