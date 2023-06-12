Andrew’s Monday forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures start out near 70 degrees Monday morning with dew points not too far behind. That means it will be quite muggy in the morning! Get ready to, “rinse and repeat” this week.

We are already watching a line of showers and storms move out of middle Georgia toward our western areas. This line of showers and storms will continue moving toward the coast through the morning.

Highs top out near 90 with afternoon showers and storms to follow. Brief damaging wind and small hail will be possible in these storms. Rain begins to diminish after sunset.

This wet pattern continues during the middle of the week. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s on Tuesday and mid 80s on Wednesday. Both days look wet with afternoon showers and storms possible. Wednesday is trending slightly wetter compared to Tuesday.

This trend continues through the end of the week with highs in the upper 80s with afternoon showers and thunderstorms around.

Rainfall accumulations will likely top two inches in many places through Friday.

Highs look closer to 90 this weekend with the trend continuing for afternoon showers and storms.

The tropics remain quiet, we are not expecting any activity within the next week.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.