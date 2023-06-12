Applications open for teenage girl’s firefighting camp

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department is holding a multi-day firefighter camp for girls.

Applications are now open for a girls camp, ages 14-21, aimed at empowering women through experiencing a firefighting career.

In the camp, participants will take part in real-life training with hands-on Fire and EMS experiences.

The camp will be held July 26 to 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and July 29 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Applications are available here and must be submitted by July 1.

Applicants will be notified about selection status no later than July 10.

Priority will be given to Savannah residents, but all are encouraged to apply.

