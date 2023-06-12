Sky Cams
City of Savannah hosting meeting to move forward with renaming Calhoun Square

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is one step closer to renaming the square formerly known as Calhoun Square.

The city says all the applications submitted by the public have been reviewed and 15 of them met the requirements to move forward with the renaming process.

Some of those name proposals include Hostess City of the South Square, Susie King Taylor Square, The Seven Sisters Square, and W. W. Law Square.

The city voted to remove the name of John C. Calhoun from the square back in November. Calhoun was a former Vice President but a supporter of slavery.

Savannah City Council determined his legacy did not reflect Savannah’s values and decided to remove the name.

The city will be holding a meeting Wednesday, June 14, to go over the next steps of the renaming process. It will be held at the Coastal Georgia Center on Fahm Street beginning at 6 p.m.

Please click here to view the list of proposed names, the name of the applicant and the link to the application.

