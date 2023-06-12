Jamie’s Monday WX Forecast 06-12-2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Warm and muggy this afternoon. We’ve got some “feels like” temps at 95°; we’re also tracking a cold front moving into Georgia and South Carolina that will linger across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry much of the week. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms possible for the evening commute well past sunset. Main severe threat will be damaging wind gusts, with the possibility of some flooding. I think we’ll all be calm and quiet by midnight.

Daybreak Tuesday 70 mix of sun and clouds afternoon 88° 50% chance of thunderstorms - a few may be severe, and being in a Slight Risk for severe weather, it’s a First Alert Weather Day.

Wednesday - we are again in a Slight Risk for severe storms, making it a First Alert Weather Day. 70/89 60% chance of widespread thunderstorms with strong damaging wind gusts and large hail a possibility.

Thursday the stationary front should be dissipating; however a few strong to severe storms can’t be taken off the table, mainly into the late afternoon and early evening hours; highs again in the upper 80s.

Rain and widespread storm chances look like they taper off as we head into Friday and the weekend.

MARINE: Tonight...waters will likely see gusts around 20 kts today and tonight, seas will generally range between 3-4 ft. Clusters of thunderstorms are forecast to push off the coast late this afternoon and evening. Tuesday through Friday: Conditions are expected to remain below Small Craft Advisory levels through much of the week; however, the main issue will be the potential for strong/severe thunderstorms across coastal waters, mainly Tuesday and Wednesday. Outside thunderstorms, southerly winds should peak between 15-20 kt, seas 3-5 ft, highest during mid week.

