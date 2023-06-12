Sky Cams
Liberty Co. Health Department hosting three back-to-school vaccination, screening events

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(none)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Health Department is offering three back-to-school vaccination and screening events in June and July.

The clinics are scheduled for the following dates, by appointment only:

  • June 15, 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • July 20, 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • July 27, 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Appointments can be scheduled online at coastalhealthdistrict.as.me/liberty-school or by calling the Liberty County Health Department at (912) 876-2173.

All students entering pre-K/Kindergarten, or entering a Georgia school for the first time, must have proof of vaccinations and must complete a vision, hearing, dental, and nutrition screening. Students entering 7th grade need a Tdap booster and a meningitis vaccine. Students entering 11th grade need a meningitis booster for school attendance.

A parent or guardian must accompany the child to the clinic. Most insurance will be accepted, and a nominal administration fee will be charged for those without insurance. If parents have questions about vaccine requirements and eligibility, they can call the Liberty County Health Department at (912) 876-2173.

