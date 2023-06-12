Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Making Shrimp & Grits with Snatch’d Catering

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dozens of Juneteenth events are scheduled this week in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

And one many people are looking forward to is happening in Bluffton.

It’s the 2nd Annual “Black Food Truck Friday.”

Featuring menus ranging from Gullah inspired to Caribbean flared.

Sawn-ya Chisom Ford owner and operator of Snatch’d Catering joined Afternoon Break.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beaufort Police investigating fatal shooting at a party
Beaufort Police investigating fatal shooting at a party
Lashawnda Denise Hall
Woman arrested, charged with murder after deadly Newell Street shooting
14-year-old Linnea Miller has been missing since Saturday night, according to Glynn County...
Glynn Co. Police locate missing juvenile
Police lights
Suspect arrested after police chase in Savannah
CCPD investigating homicide at Westlake Apartments
CCPD investigating homicide at Westlake Apartments

Latest News

How to make Escovitch Grouper
How to make Escovitch Grouper
Celebrating Pride Month in Savannah
Celebrating Pride Month in Savannah
National Men’s Health Week
National Men’s Health Week
Celebrating Pride Month in Savannah
Celebrating Pride Month in Savannah