Making Shrimp & Grits with Snatch’d Catering

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dozens of Juneteenth events are scheduled this week in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

And one many people are looking forward to is happening in Bluffton.

It’s the 2nd Annual “Black Food Truck Friday.”

Featuring menus ranging from Gullah inspired to Caribbean flared.

Sawn-ya Chisom Ford owner and operator of Snatch’d Catering joined Afternoon Break.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.