Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Residents shocked after deadly shooting in Chatham County

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Two separate shootings left two people dead in a span of about two hours in Chatham County Saturday morning.

The first happening around 4 a.m. along Newell Street in Savannah.

Police arrested 36-year-old Lashonda Williams and charged her with murder after they found an adult man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was later booked into the Chatham County jail under the name Lashawnda Hall.

The Savannah Police Department says the shooting was domestic in nature and isolated.

Neighbors nearby shocked to hear about the deadly incident.

“It’s very surprising. I didn’t even hear about it. It’s mostly older people that live here so that’s why I think it’s so quiet,” Neighbor “Peachez” Grayson said.

Then about two hours later in a separate incident a man was shot and killed at the Westlake Apartments.

Chatham County Police say officers responded to the complex around 6 a.m. and found 25-year-old Jamie Burton Junior dead.

Investigators say they found Burton shot in the breezeway of a building.

This is the second shooting at the complex in less than a month.

Neighbors there on edge.

“I see kids walking through in packs and everything and loading up on the school bus, so it’s very worrisome. To hear gunshots and everything,” Neighbor Tearira Noble said.

Despite the deadly Savannah shooting homicides are down in the city.

According to Savannah Police crime data, the Newell Street shooting is the second homicide in the Hostess City this year compared to 16 in early June last year.

Chatham County Police Department data shows that unincorporated Chatham County has seen three homicides this year, about the same as this time last year.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beaufort Police investigating fatal shooting at a party
Beaufort Police investigating fatal shooting at a party
Lashawnda Denise Hall
Woman arrested, charged with murder after deadly Newell Street shooting
14-year-old Linnea Miller has been missing since Saturday night, according to Glynn County...
Glynn Co. Police locate missing juvenile
Police lights
Suspect arrested after police chase in Savannah
CCPD investigating homicide at Westlake Apartments
CCPD investigating homicide at Westlake Apartments

Latest News

The Rotary club of Savannah
United Way of the Coastal Empire announces partnership with Former UGA player Malcolm Mitchell
THE News at 5:30
United Way of the Coastal Empire announces partnership with Former UGA player Malcolm Mitchell
No arrests made after 2 unrelated shootings on Hilton Head Island
Thunder Task Force initiative
Thunder Task Force initiative continued over the weekend resulting in dozens of arrests