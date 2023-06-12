Residents shocked after deadly shooting in Chatham County

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Two separate shootings left two people dead in a span of about two hours in Chatham County Saturday morning.

The first happening around 4 a.m. along Newell Street in Savannah.

Police arrested 36-year-old Lashonda Williams and charged her with murder after they found an adult man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was later booked into the Chatham County jail under the name Lashawnda Hall.

The Savannah Police Department says the shooting was domestic in nature and isolated.

Neighbors nearby shocked to hear about the deadly incident.

“It’s very surprising. I didn’t even hear about it. It’s mostly older people that live here so that’s why I think it’s so quiet,” Neighbor “Peachez” Grayson said.

Then about two hours later in a separate incident a man was shot and killed at the Westlake Apartments.

Chatham County Police say officers responded to the complex around 6 a.m. and found 25-year-old Jamie Burton Junior dead.

Investigators say they found Burton shot in the breezeway of a building.

This is the second shooting at the complex in less than a month.

Neighbors there on edge.

“I see kids walking through in packs and everything and loading up on the school bus, so it’s very worrisome. To hear gunshots and everything,” Neighbor Tearira Noble said.

Despite the deadly Savannah shooting homicides are down in the city.

According to Savannah Police crime data, the Newell Street shooting is the second homicide in the Hostess City this year compared to 16 in early June last year.

Chatham County Police Department data shows that unincorporated Chatham County has seen three homicides this year, about the same as this time last year.

