Senior Citizens Inc. annual fan drive underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Senior Citizens Inc. kicked off their annual fan drive Monday.

The fan drive helps protect seniors in the area from the summer heat.

Senior Citizens Inc. asking members of the community to bring them brand-new box fan so it can go to a senior citizen in need.

The president of Senior Citziens Inc says every year, they give away over 600 fans.

The president explained what this drive means to citizens in our community.

“They’re just - they’re so grateful. People just don’t really understand how much need there is in our community and just this little thing of having air movement makes a tremendous difference in someone’s life and it makes them feel like the community cares.”

To qualify for a fan, seniors must be 65 years or older and have a low income.

Fans will be distributed Mondays through Thursdays between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

