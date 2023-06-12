Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Suspect arrested after police chase in Savannah

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia State Patrol is investigating after they say a driver led them on a chase in Savannah Saturday night.

GSP says it all started on White Bluff Road just after 8 p.m. when they saw a car speeding.

They say a trooper then tried to pull the car over but the driver didn’t stop.

Officials say during the chase, the driver hit two cars that were stopped at a red light on Mall Boulevard.

The trooper then tried to stop the driver but they got out of the car and ran away.

Troopers followed the driver and eventually arrested the person.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lashonda Williams
Savannah Police investigating fatal early morning shooting
CCPD investigating homicide at Westlake Apartments
CCPD investigating homicide at Westlake Apartments
Traffic was stopped on President Street Saturday morning after a trolley overturned.
Traffic flowing again on President Street after trolley overturned
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Beaufort Police are investigating after a fatal shooting at a party Saturday night.
Beaufort Police investigating fatal shooting at a party

Latest News

1 person dead after crash in Jasper County
SCHP investigates fatal single-vehicle crash
SCHP investigates fatal single-vehicle crash
FCA BASEBALL CLASSIC
14-year-old Linnea Miller has been missing since Saturday night, according to Glynn County...
Glynn Co. Police searching for missing juvenile