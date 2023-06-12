Suspect arrested after police chase in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia State Patrol is investigating after they say a driver led them on a chase in Savannah Saturday night.

GSP says it all started on White Bluff Road just after 8 p.m. when they saw a car speeding.

They say a trooper then tried to pull the car over but the driver didn’t stop.

Officials say during the chase, the driver hit two cars that were stopped at a red light on Mall Boulevard.

The trooper then tried to stop the driver but they got out of the car and ran away.

Troopers followed the driver and eventually arrested the person.

