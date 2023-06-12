Sky Cams
Teen shot at graduation party on Hilton Head Island

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A teen was shot Saturday evening at a graduation party on Hilton Head Island.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Green Shell Park on Squire Pope Road just before 6:30 p.m. Witnesses say there was a graduation party being held at the park that was nearing its end when the shooting happened.

There were around 30 people at the party when gunfire erupted.

An 18-year-old received a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

