Thunder Task Force initiative continued over the weekend resulting in dozens of arrests

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you drove on Savannah roads this weekend, you may have noticed all the extra police.

Savannah Police partnered up with the State Patrol to crack down on dangerous driving.

The Thunder Task Force came to an end early Sunday morning.

As part of that operation officers set up several sobriety checkpoints in Savannah resulting in dozens of arrests.

On Friday and Saturday nights SPD says it worked with Georgia State Patrol and Aggressive Traffic teams from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to set up three to four DUI checkpoints in the city.

Officers say they look at data on frequent crash areas, and ended up focusing their patrols on the Highlands, The Abercon Corridor, and East Lathrop Avenue areas.

From Wednesday to early Sunday, Savannah police say the operation resulted in 55 DUI arrests with 50 of those happening on Friday and Saturday nights.

Officers also wrote more than 1100 citations.

SPD says the number of people dying from car crashes is going up in Chatham County so the number of arrests for dangerous driving makes sense.

“I was very surprised to learn that in the last five years, there’s been a 40% increase in traffic fatalities. When I found out that we made 50 arrests, I wasn’t surprised then because we know alcohol and drugs do affect people’s ability to drive safely to get from one point to the other,” Maj. Michelle Halford said.

Even though the operation is over SPD says they’ll continue working with state officials on traffic enforcement plans for the next three to four months.

That means drivers can expect to see more officers on the road and possibly more DUI checkpoints.

