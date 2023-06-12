Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Thunder Task Force initiative continued over the weekend resulting in dozens of arrests

Thunder Task Force initiative
Thunder Task Force initiative(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you drove on Savannah roads this weekend, you may have noticed all the extra police.

Savannah Police partnered up with the State Patrol to crack down on dangerous driving.

The Thunder Task Force came to an end early Sunday morning.

As part of that operation officers set up several sobriety checkpoints in Savannah resulting in dozens of arrests.

On Friday and Saturday nights SPD says it worked with Georgia State Patrol and Aggressive Traffic teams from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to set up three to four DUI checkpoints in the city.

Officers say they look at data on frequent crash areas, and ended up focusing their patrols on the Highlands, The Abercon Corridor, and East Lathrop Avenue areas.

From Wednesday to early Sunday, Savannah police say the operation resulted in 55 DUI arrests with 50 of those happening on Friday and Saturday nights.

Officers also wrote more than 1100 citations.

SPD says the number of people dying from car crashes is going up in Chatham County so the number of arrests for dangerous driving makes sense.

“I was very surprised to learn that in the last five years, there’s been a 40% increase in traffic fatalities. When I found out that we made 50 arrests, I wasn’t surprised then because we know alcohol and drugs do affect people’s ability to drive safely to get from one point to the other,” Maj. Michelle Halford said.

Even though the operation is over SPD says they’ll continue working with state officials on traffic enforcement plans for the next three to four months.

That means drivers can expect to see more officers on the road and possibly more DUI checkpoints.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beaufort Police investigating fatal shooting at a party
Beaufort Police investigating fatal shooting at a party
Lashawnda Denise Hall
Woman arrested, charged with murder after deadly Newell Street shooting
14-year-old Linnea Miller has been missing since Saturday night, according to Glynn County...
Glynn Co. Police locate missing juvenile
Police lights
Suspect arrested after police chase in Savannah
CCPD investigating homicide at Westlake Apartments
CCPD investigating homicide at Westlake Apartments

Latest News

The Rotary club of Savannah
United Way of the Coastal Empire announces partnership with Former UGA player Malcolm Mitchell
THE News at 5:30
United Way of the Coastal Empire announces partnership with Former UGA player Malcolm Mitchell
Deadly shooting in Chatham County
Residents shocked after deadly shooting in Chatham County
No arrests made after 2 unrelated shootings on Hilton Head Island